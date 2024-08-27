More Sports:

August 27, 2024

Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2024 edition

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles are a younger team after the retirements of Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox.

As of roughly 8:30 p.m. on cutdown day, when we finished collecting data from all 32 NFL team website rosters, the Green Bay Packers had the youngest team in the NFL.

Previously, the youngest teams in the NFL were as follows:

• 2023: Green Bay Packers

• 2022: Cleveland Browns

• 2021: New York Jets

• 2020: Jacksonville Jaguars

• 2019: Miami Dolphins

• 2018: Cincinnati Bengals

• 2017: Cleveland Browns

• Every year from 2012-2016: St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams

The Miami Dolphins have the oldest roster in the NFL this year. The Eagles ranked 6th, as in, 6th youngest. They were the 21st youngest last year. Obviously, the retirements of Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox have something to do with the lower age.

By the time you read this, this data will already be out of date as teams continue to make tweaks to their rosters, although even with continued roster movement, the average ages of each team shouldn’t change much. Here are the results, keeping in mind that this is merely a snapshot, and that context can be applied to each individual team:

  1. Packers: 24.96
  2. Rams: 25.45
  3. Buccaneers: 25.45
  4. Chiefs: 25.46
  5. Jaguars: 25.51
  6. Eagles: 25.6
  7. Chargers: 25.65
  8. Giants: 25.70
  9. Lions: 25.73
  10. Broncos: 25.76
  11. Bengals: 25.77
  12. Raiders: 25.92
  13. Seahawks: 25.98
  14. Colts: 26.00
  15. Cardinals: 26.04
  16. Patriots: 26.06
  17. Titans: 26.21
  18. Ravens: 26.25
  19. Bills: 26.26
  20. Bears: 26.36
  21. Cowboys: 26.37
  22. Jets: 26.51
  23. Texans: 26.57
  24. Browns: 26.60
  25. Commanders: 26.64
  26. Panthers: 26.66
  27. 49ers: 26.68
  28. Falcons: 26.74
  29. Saints: 26.75
  30. Steelers: 26.81
  31. Vikings: 26.94
  32. Dolphins: 26.94

To note, "old" doesn't mean "bad," and "young" doesn't mean "good." But certainly, you don't want to be old and bad, like some of the teams above (Vikings, Saints, Panthers, etc.). And obviously, teams that are both young and talented with great young quarterbacks (the Chiefs, for example) can feel pretty good about their long-term chances of being consistent contenders.

(Also, no, using the median age for each team is not the better way to do this.) 😇

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved