OurBus to offer $10 bus fares out of Philadelphia for nearly three weeks

Travelers looking to skip town this spring can grab a $10 bus out of Philly for a limited time.

OurBus is marking its 10th anniversary with discounted fares on select trips between May 23 and June 10. The intercity bus service, headquartered in New York, will extend the promotion to over 50 routes along the Northeast. The deal applies to one-way tickets, or the first leg of a round-trip.

Trips between Philadelphia and Baltimore, New York and Washington, D.C., are part of the promotion. Some trips to the Big Apple are priced as low as $8.50 or $9.50 during the discount window.

OurBus, which arrived in Philly in 2018, is pitching the anniversary special as an alternative to costlier travel options like airfare, citing "recent shifts in the airline industry that have reduced the availability of some low-cost options in key markets." Earlier this month, the budget carrier Spirit Airlines announced it would shut down, leaving Atlantic City International Airport with just two carriers.

"Travel costs have risen significantly over the past few years, making it harder for many people to take trips during peak travel periods," Axel Hellman, co-founder of OurBus, said in a statement. "This sale gives people an affordable way to visit friends and family, explore a new city or take a getaway before peak summer crowds and prices arrive."

Flying has gotten more expensive across the board due to the spike in jet fuel prices, spurred by the war in Iran. The disruption to the global oil supply has also driven up prices at the pump, making road trips a surprisingly steep vacation option.

The OurBus deal also arrives just weeks after the Philadelphia Parking Authority reopened the former Greyhound terminal at 10th and Filbert streets as an intercity bus hub. OurBus vehicles depart out of this location and Franklin Mall in Northeast Philly.

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