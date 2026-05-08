Love City's second taproom has opened in Manayunk. Here's a look inside

The newest storefront on Manayunk's Main Street opened its doors Friday — though the business is hardly a stranger to Philadelphia.

Love City Brewing is putting down roots in the Northwest Philly neighborhood, eight years after opening its flagship Callowhill location. Founders Kevin and Melissa Walter announced in January that they would be taking over the former Fat Lady Brewing space at 4323 Main St. Now, after months of redecorating, they're ready to welcome customers. The opening marks the first major expansion for the brand, and it's bringing another business along for the ride.

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Sophie's BBQ will serve pulled pork, coffee-rubbed brisket, St. Louis ribs and other meats out of the back of the 5,884-square-foot taproom. The Havertown restaurant won't be ready for Love City Manayunk's first weekend — inspections held things up, according to its PR rep — but its counter is expected to open in mid-May. The menu also will feature sides and starters like cornbread, collard greens, nachos and mac & cheese made with Cooper sharp and cheddar. For vegetarians, there will be a meatless meatloaf.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Sophie's BBQ is expanding beyond Havertown as Love City's food partner in Manayunk.

The Walters have revamped the space with vintage style in mind. The stained glass lamps conjure images of retro Pizza Huts, while the cherry red paint and black-and-white floor recalls the Red Room of "Twin Peaks" — fitting, since Love City has an Eraserhood Hazy IPA for the show's creator and Callowhill legend David Lynch. Just past the glass front door is a wooden bar with two TVs and a little Rocky doll hanging above the taps.

The drink menu reflects the offerings in the flagship taproom, which serves core beers like the Love City Lager, Sylvie Stout and Lime City Lager alongside limited releases. Right now, those include a pale ale, Czech-style amber and a grissette, a close relative of the saison. Citywide specials and flights are also available.

For the non-beer drinker that nevertheless ended up in a brewery, there's a selection of wines from Galen Glen Winery in Schuylkill County and an Anxo dry cider made from apples in Adams County. Canned, seasonal and non-alcoholic cocktails are also on the menu. A bartender at Love City's preview Thursday recommended This S#%!t's Bananas, a take on the espresso martini with banana mocha liqueur.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Love City will sell T-shirts and other merchandise on the first floor of its new space on Main Street.

While the main ground floor space will be open seven days a week, the upstairs will operate on a limited, less predictable schedule. Love City intends it to be an events space for vendor markets, private parties and other special programming. There's a bar and a shuffleboard table up there, plus ample seating, when the time comes.

Love City Brewing's Manayunk location will be open 4-11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, noon to midnight on Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

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