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May 11, 2026

Wicked Gluten Free Expo will bring tastings, vendors and cooking demos to Oaks

The July event will feature more than 100 exhibitors, cooking demonstrations, prepared foods and allergen-friendly products at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Gluten Free
Wicked Gluten Free Expo Provided Courtesy/Wicked Gluten Free

The Wicked Gluten Free Expo brings together gluten-free food vendors, cooking demonstrations, product samples and allergen-friendly brands at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

More than 100 exhibitors focused on gluten-free, vegan and allergen-friendly foods and products will gather at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks for the Wicked Gluten Free Expo on Saturday, July 18.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include free food samples, prepared food vendors, food trucks and presentations throughout the day.

Scheduled presentations include gluten-free pizza and bread demonstrations from Better Batter head chef Patrick Auger, allergy-friendly baking tips from Jennifer Greenhill of Aquafaba Test Kitchen, and a gluten-free bread-making session led by gfJules founder Jules Shepard.

Attendees are encouraged to come prepared to shop, with organizers recommending rolling coolers or extra bags for carrying purchases and samples. Some vendors will accept cash only.

General admission tickets for adults ages 13 and older cost $27.50, while tickets for children ages 6-12 cost $8. Children younger than 6 are admitted free. Organizers also are offering a happy hour admission window from 3-5 p.m., with $12 adult tickets and free admission for children ages 6-12 during that time.

Wicked Gluten Free Expo

Saturday, July 18 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Gerater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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