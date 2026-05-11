Wicked Gluten Free Expo will bring tastings, vendors and cooking demos to Oaks

More than 100 exhibitors focused on gluten-free, vegan and allergen-friendly foods and products will gather at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks for the Wicked Gluten Free Expo on Saturday, July 18.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include free food samples, prepared food vendors, food trucks and presentations throughout the day.

Scheduled presentations include gluten-free pizza and bread demonstrations from Better Batter head chef Patrick Auger, allergy-friendly baking tips from Jennifer Greenhill of Aquafaba Test Kitchen, and a gluten-free bread-making session led by gfJules founder Jules Shepard.

Attendees are encouraged to come prepared to shop, with organizers recommending rolling coolers or extra bags for carrying purchases and samples. Some vendors will accept cash only.

General admission tickets for adults ages 13 and older cost $27.50, while tickets for children ages 6-12 cost $8. Children younger than 6 are admitted free. Organizers also are offering a happy hour admission window from 3-5 p.m., with $12 adult tickets and free admission for children ages 6-12 during that time.

Saturday, July 18 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Gerater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

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