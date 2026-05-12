Report: Eagles will play the Jaguars in London in 2026

May 12, 2026
The Philadelphia Eagles will be playing a game in London during the 2026 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Sunday, October 11, which will be Week 5, per reports from Ryan Fowler and @OzzyNFL.
This will be the Eagles' third international game in franchise history. In 2018, they beat the Jaguars in London; and in 2024 they beat the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil.
Typically when teams play a Sunday game in Europe, they get a bye week the following week. So, it is likely — though unconfirmed — that the Eagles will have their bye Week 6.
The NFL's full schedule release will be on Thursday, May 14. Their opponents are already known:
Eagles 2026 home games:
Eagles 2026 away games:
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