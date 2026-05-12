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May 12, 2026

Report: Eagles will play the Jaguars in London in 2026

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
051226DallasGoedert Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

Dallas Goedert, in London, in 2018.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be playing a game in London during the 2026 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Sunday, October 11, which will be Week 5, per reports from Ryan Fowler and @OzzyNFL.

This will be the Eagles' third international game in franchise history. In 2018, they beat the Jaguars in London; and in 2024 they beat the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil.

Typically when teams play a Sunday game in Europe, they get a bye week the following week. So, it is likely — though unconfirmed — that the Eagles will have their bye Week 6.

The NFL's full schedule release will be on Thursday, May 14. Their opponents are already known:

Eagles 2026 home games:

  1. Dallas Cowboys
  2. New York Giants
  3. Washington Commanders
  4. Los Angeles Rams
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Houston Texans
  7. Indianapolis Colts
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Eagles 2026 away games:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 5, in London)
  2. Dallas Cowboys (Week 12, Thanksgiving)
  3. New York Giants
  4. Washington Commanders
  5. San Francisco 49ers
  6. Arizona Cardinals
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Chicago Bears

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles schedule

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