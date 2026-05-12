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May 12, 2026

PPA to ban non-residents from parking near Lemon Hill to go to FIFA Fan Festival during World Cup

People who live in parts of Fairmount, Brewerytown and Spring Garden will need a temporary permit during the 39-day event.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation PPA
PPA Lemon Hill permit Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Temporary parking permits will be required for residents near Lemon Hill during the 39-day FIFA Fan Festival.

Residents near the Lemon Hill section of Fairmount Park will be required to have a temporary permit to park by their homes during the 39-day FIFA Fan Festival for the World Cup.

From June 11 to July 19, parking in parts of Fairmount, Brewerytown and Spring Garden will be only available to residents with an approved pass, the Philadelphia Parking Authority said. Households can receive permits for up to six registered vehicles and up to two visitor passes.

MORE: Over 30 Philly hotels to host 'cocktail trail' for America's 250th birthday

Proof of residency and updated vehicle registration to an address in the enforcement zone are required for the applications, which can be submitted for free online or in-person at the PPA Permit Office at 35 N. 8th St.

There is no deadline for applying for the parking permits, but applications could take up to three days to get approved by the department, according to PPA spokesperson Martin O'Rourke. Residents are recommended to apply as soon as possible before enforcement begins June 11. 

Festivalgoers will be "strictly prohibited" from parking around Lemon Hill, and attendees are instead being asked by city officials to rely on ride-hailing services or public transit. PPA officers will increase their presence in the nearby residential areas during the event's daily hours to prevent traffic from blocking neighborhood access, the authority said.

A virtual information session will also be held Monday at 5 p.m. to provide updates on logistical elements of the festival including its hours of operation, road closures, ride-hailing pick-up and drop-off locations, and general public safety information. Anyone interested in attending the forum can register online.

Lemon Hill was chosen as the site for a FIFA Fan Festival in June 2024. During the World Cup's five-week run, the park will be set up with monitors to screen the matches, activity stations and vendor villages, all free of charge.

Upgrades are planned to the 46-acre site to prepare for the new wave of visitors. Among the changes in store, city officials said they will resurface adjacent roadways, make improvements to around 1,700 feet of sidewalks, install drinking water stations, improve electrical service and install security cameras.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation PPA Philadelphia Brewerytown Lemon Hill Fairmount World Cup

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