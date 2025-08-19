Third Philly Phlush location will open in Clark Park this fall

The network of Philly Phlush public restrooms is expanding with a third location in Clark Park, now under construction.

The prefabricated unit will be located by the corner of S. 43rd Street and Regent Square, near the West Philly park's basketball court. Like the existing bathrooms, this Philly Phlush will feature "graffiti-proof" steel walls and a large interior capable of accommodating a stroller or bicycle. The ADA-compliant design, dubbed the Portland Loo, has been adopted in over 20 cities.

Friends of Clark Park said the unit should be completed by the end of September. The city will maintain the restroom, cleaning and restocking it roughly every two hours. In addition to toilet paper, the Philly Plush will come equipped with pads, tampons and a changing table. It will also have overdose reversal drug Narcan and a needle disposal container. The sink and hand sanitizer station will be located along the exterior.

The latest Philly Phlush joins two existing units, which opened in 2023. The first is located at Fotterall Square in North Philly, while the second is based in Center City, across the street from LOVE Park.

The city's Philly Phlush pilot project calls for three additional units, though it's unclear where or when those will open. City officials did not immediately respond to request for comment.

