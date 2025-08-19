More News:

August 19, 2025

Third Philly Phlush location will open in Clark Park this fall

The prefabricated public restroom should be completed near the West Philly park's basketball court by the end of September.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Restrooms
Philly Phlush Provided image/City of Philadelphia

A Clark Park public restroom opening at the end of September will be the third Philly Phlush location. The city previously opened units in Fotterall Square (above) and at 15th and Arch streets in Center City.

The network of Philly Phlush public restrooms is expanding with a third location in Clark Park, now under construction.

The prefabricated unit will be located by the corner of S. 43rd Street and Regent Square, near the West Philly park's basketball court. Like the existing bathrooms, this Philly Phlush will feature "graffiti-proof" steel walls and a large interior capable of accommodating a stroller or bicycle. The ADA-compliant design, dubbed the Portland Loo, has been adopted in over 20 cities.

MORE: Jersey Shore towns issue swimming bans as Hurricane Erin creates strong currents

Friends of Clark Park said the unit should be completed by the end of September. The city will maintain the restroom, cleaning and restocking it roughly every two hours. In addition to toilet paper, the Philly Plush will come equipped with pads, tampons and a changing table. It will also have overdose reversal drug Narcan and a needle disposal container. The sink and hand sanitizer station will be located along the exterior.

The latest Philly Phlush joins two existing units, which opened in 2023. The first is located at Fotterall Square in North Philly, while the second is based in Center City, across the street from LOVE Park. 

The city's Philly Phlush pilot project calls for three additional units, though it's unclear where or when those will open. City officials did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Restrooms Philadelphia Clark Park

Videos

Featured

Limited SIC Concert

End of Summer events in Cape May County
Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer

Just In

Must Read

Government

Kratom faces increasing scrutiny from states and the feds

kratom 7-OH scrutiny

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

AcademyofNaturalSciences_J.Fusco_40.png

Women's Health

'We want this to be a national model'

Temple Women's Hospital

Music

What to expect from Sabrina Carpenter's new album

Sabrina Carpenter album

Labor Day Weekend

Free kids’ entry at Revolution Museum 8/30–9/1

Limited - Rev Museum

Phillies

Phillies split rollercoaster series vs. Nationals, with Aaron Nola struggling and Zack Wheeler's status uncertain

Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Nats-Return-8.17.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved