More News:

August 19, 2025

Jersey Shore towns issue swimming bans as Hurricane Erin creates strong currents

Wildwood, Atlantic City, Belmar, Bay Head, and Island Beach State Park all have red flags up this week for safety.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Hurricanes
Swimming bans jersey shore Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Several Jersey Shore towns, including Wildwood, above, have issued swimming bans ahead of the expected high waves and rip currents from Hurricane Erin.

Jersey Shore towns are keeping beachgoers out of the water this week as Hurricane Erin brings dangerous surf conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk warning, which is in effect until Wednesday evening. Wildwood, Belmar, Bay Head and Island Beach State Park have swimming bans in place as of Tuesday morning, with most of them lasting until Thursday. Atlantic City is only allowing knee-deep wading. 

MORE: Man charged with drawing gun and threatening staff at Abington pool

The storm is expected to move up the Atlantic Coast from Florida up to Canada. Although it is expected to remain offshore, towns along the East Coast are keeping people out of the water due to high waves and expected rip currents. Hurricane Erin is a Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds and gusts up to 155 mph, USA Today reported

The precautions follow two deadly incidents at the Jersey Shore last week. On Monday, five people had to be pulled from the water in Seaside Heights. One of them, a 31-year-old Trenton man, died. On Friday, a 13-year-old girl drowned in the waters off of Eighth Avenue beach in Belmar. 

Towns that are still allowing swimming have cautioned beachgoers to only head into the water when lifeguards are on duty and to pay attention to flag warnings.

If you are caught in a rip current, that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says to remain calm, signal for help and refrain from swimming against the current. Instead, swim out of it by moving parallel along the beach and move with the breaking waves back to shore at an angle. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Hurricanes Philadelphia Belmar Beaches Swimming Jersey Shore Wildwood

Videos

Featured

Limited SIC Concert

End of Summer events in Cape May County
Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer

Just In

Must Read

Government

Kratom faces increasing scrutiny from states and the feds

kratom 7-OH scrutiny

Labor Day Weekend

Free kids’ entry at Revolution Museum 8/30–9/1

Limited - Rev Museum

Women's Health

'We want this to be a national model'

Temple Women's Hospital

Music

What to expect from Sabrina Carpenter's new album

Sabrina Carpenter album

Labor Day Weekend

Bucks Co. Renaissance Faire returns Labor Day weekend

Bucks County Rennaissance Faire 2025

Phillies

Phillies split rollercoaster series vs. Nationals, with Aaron Nola struggling and Zack Wheeler's status uncertain

Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Nats-Return-8.17.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved