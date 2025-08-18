Man charged with drawing gun and threatening staff at Abington pool

Abington Township police have arrested a man who allegedly pulled a gun at a community pool on Sunday afternoon and made threats to staff and the public, authorities said.

The altercation happened just after 3 p.m. at the Penbryn Pool on the 200 Houston Ave. in Glenside. Police received a report that Makai Upshaw-Ivory, 26, of Elkins Park, had drawn a weapon after getting into an argument in the parking lot.

Investigators said Upshaw-Ivory initially argued with his children inside the locker room. When he went to the parking lot to leave, a bystander stepped in to try to calm down Upshaw-Ivory, police said. He then got the gun from his car and allegedly confronted people at the pool before fleeing in his car.

Police said Sunday that the situation was "quickly contained" and the pool was closed out of caution. They called the incident isolated and said there is no ongoing threat to the community. Police did not say how many people were at the pool at the time.

Upshaw-Ivory turned himself in to police on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He's charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and related weapons offenses.