A New Jersey resident has developed a case of malaria without having traveled internationally, potentially making it the first locally transmitted case in decades, state health officials say.

The resident, whose name has not been released, lives in Morris County, officials said. New Jersey's health and environmental protection departments are working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of the infection. Officials said it is possible the illness was contracted in New Jersey.

Anopheles mosquitos, the species that spreads malaria, are present in New Jersey, but locally transmitted cases of malaria are extremely rare. The last known case occurred in 1991. However, approximately 100 malaria cases associated with international travel are reported in the state each year.

Mosquitos spread malaria by biting a person infected with the Plasmodium parasite, thereby acquiring the disease, and then biting another person. Treating people who have malaria significantly reduces the possibility of local transmission.

Malaria also can be spread by exposure to infected blood, including from mother to unborn child, and through blood transfusions and needle sharing.

Malaria is caused by parasites that enter the bloodstream and travel to the liver. After maturing, they leave the liver and infect red blood cells. Symptoms typically develop seven to 30 days after exposure and include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Malaria is curable with prescription drugs, but it can be fatal if not treated quickly.

"While risk to the general public is low, it's important to take the necessary precautions to prevent locally acquired malaria in New Jersey," acting New Jersey Health Commissioner Jeff Brown said in a statement. "The most effective ways are to prevent mosquito bites in the first place and to ensure early diagnosis and treatment of malaria in returning travelers. Anyone traveling to countries with widespread malaria should take appropriate steps to prevent malaria while traveling and monitor for symptoms."

Summer and fall are the peak times for the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses, because the insects hibernate in the winter. Health officials recommend using EPA-registered insect repellant and wearing long-sleeves, pants and high socks outdoors. In backyards, remove standing watch and cover up or remove places where water can collect such as birdbaths, pools and and containers. Eggs only need an inch of standing water to hatch, according to guidance from Cumberland County, New Jersey.

International travelers should protect themselves with similar methods when visiting places where malaria is common and monitor travel notices before and after leaving the United States. Upon their return, they should take additional precautions for three weeks to prevent bites and avoid transmitting the disease to local mosquitos.

West Nile virus, another mosquito-borne illness, has been detected in mosquito population in the Philadelphia region and South Jersey this summer. Only one human case has been reported so far. Municipalities commonly spray parks and neighborhoods with pesticide to prevent possible spread.