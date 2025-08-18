Temple's new Women and Families Hospital aims to reduce maternal health disparities

As for-profit companies bought community hospitals in recent decades, 13 of Philadelphia's 19 hospitals stopped delivering babies. The high cost of malpractice insurance and low reimbursement rates from insurance companies meant health systems weren't making enough money in labor and delivery.

But instead of getting out of the baby-delivery business, Temple Health is doubling down. It plans to open its Temple Women and Families Hospital in Juniata Park on Sep. 3 in hopes of reducing health disparities and high rates of maternal and infant mortality in Philadelphia.

"We want this to be a national model for maternal health care," said Abhi Rastogi, executive vice president of Temple Health and president and CEO of Temple University Hospital.

Philadelphia's infant mortality rate is nearly 40% higher than the national rate. The city's maternal mortality rate of 27.4 deaths per 100,000 live births, is also significantly higher than the national rate of 18.8 per 100,000.

"That's about 10 more deaths, maternal mortalities, per 100,000, which is really not something that we can allow," Ragosti said.

And racial disparities persist. Between 2013 and 2018, Black women in Philadelphia made up 43% of births but accounted for 73% of pregnancy-related deaths.