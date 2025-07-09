Vacations offer more than a good time — they boost mental and physical health, too

Summertime may bring to mind family reunions, beach days and travel to foreign lands. Even if vacation doesn't involve a far-flung trip, regular breaks from work pays dividends in terms of physical and mental health.

Studies show that vacations are important for decreasing stress and improving heart health and sleep, among other benefits.

But about one-third of workers in lower-income jobs say they do not qualify for paid time off, and nearly half of American workers with paid vacation time don't take all of it, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

This seems counterintuitive when looking at other studies, such as 2022 study that found more than 53% of managers across a variety of companies and industries reported feeling burned out.

"Everyone needs a change from their routines to refresh themselves," Blaine Fowers, professor at the University of Miami School of Education and Human Development, said in a 2024 university post. "Leisure is as important to well-being as meaningful work."

Vacations combat monotony and foster creativity, psychologist Susan Albers told the Cleveland Clinic earlier this year.

"When we do the same thing over and over again, it can make life feel tedious," Albers said. "When we get stuck in a rut like that, it reduces our cognitive performance, focus and ability to be fully present in the moment."

How the body benefits from vacation

Research has shown that annual vacations reduce the risk of death from any cause, in particular from coronary heart disease, for middle-age men at risk for the condition. And taking more frequent vacations, as opposed to longer vacations, are most beneficial to heart health.

A 2020 study found that each vacation a person takes reduces their risk of metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions including high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high cholesterol, by 25%. These conditions together put people at higher risk of stroke, heart disease and type 2 diabetes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Another study concluded that people who typically sleep 7 1/2 hours a night make up for lost sleep while traveling. Sleep deprivation puts people at higher risk of health risks such as diabetes and obesity.

How the mind benefits from vacation

Vacations don't have to be very long to help lower cortisol, which is known as the stress hormone. A 2018 study showed that a vacation of just four days helps significantly decrease stress and improves well-being.

Not bringing along work and avoiding answering job-related phone calls and emails is key to getting the full benefit. "Do the work when you return," Flowers said. "Almost nothing is that urgent."

A recent meta-analysis of 32 studies from nine countries found that the boost to well-being that vacations offer is more robust – and lasts longer – than previously thought.

Signs of a needed vacation

The Cleveland Clinic reports these signs suggest people are in need of a vacation:

• Experiencing sadness and dread on Sundays before going back to work, commonly known as the "Sunday scaries"

• Feeling overwhelmed

• Persistent exhaustion

• Feeling more moody, having less emotional regulation

• Feeling consistently pessimistic

• A lack of motivation

• Concentration difficulties

Can't get away? Try a staycation

Many people are unable to get away for a variety of reasons, including financial constraints. Staycations – taking time off from work without traveling – offer many of the health benefits of traveling without the stress of dealing with TSA and ticket lines, worrying about how much trips cost and arranging for pet sitting.

Here are some ideas for making the most of a Philadelphia staycation:

• Play tourist in your own city. Visit the sights in Philadelphia's historic district.

• Staying home may mean being able to splurge a bit more on an outing. Philadelphia Magazine curated this list of five wellness resorts for a day trip or vacation.

• AllTrails offers these details for 43 hikes in the Philadelphia area. Many of the trails also allow bikes and are great for running.

• Secret Philadelphia compiled this list of seven "storybook towns" that are easy day trips from the city.

