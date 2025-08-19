More Sports:

August 19, 2025

Report: Sixers naming Ariana Andonian general manager of Delaware Blue Coats

Ariana Andonian is entering her second season as a member of the Sixers organization.

By Adam Aaronson
The Sixers are naming Vice President of Player Personnel Ariana Andonian as the general manager of their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, according to a report on Tuesday morning from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. It appears Andonian, who joined the organization last September after lengthy stints with the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies, will keep her role within the Sixers front office as well:

The GM role in Delaware was vacated by former NBA veteran Jameer Nelson, who was promoted by the Sixers into an assistant general manager role ahead of the 2025 offseason. 

