August 19, 2025

José Alvarado officially rejoins Phillies following 80-game suspension

José Alvarado remains ineligible to pitch in the postseason, but he will help the Phillies out of the bullpen in their push toward it.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
The Phillies have some serious firepower in their bullpen... until October.

José Alvarado has officially rejoined the Phillies' bullpen, the team announced Tuesday, as Alvarado's 80-game suspension following a positive performance-enhancing substance test is complete. In corresponding moves, the Phillies optioned Nolan Hoffman back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following a one-day call-up. Josh Walker was designated for assignment to clear room for Alvarado on the 40-man roster.

Alvarado, 30, was far and away the most reliable member of manager Rob Thomson's bullpen early in the year, but the team's weakness in that area became even stronger when he was suspended for approximately half of the season. Alvarado had posted a 2.70 ERA while striking out 25 batters in 20.0 innings, primarily functioning as the team's closer. Now, that role belongs to Jhoan Duran, and Alvarado will serve as a high-leverage arm for the next six weeks or so.

Once October rolls around, however, the Phillies will once again be without the electric left-hander, whose suspension comes with postseason ineligibility. Speaking to the media earlier this month, Alvarado expressed disappointment that he will not be able to help his team in October, vowing to do anything he can to help between his return and the end of the regular season.

Thomson has said on multiple occasions this month that he plans to initially use Alvarado in low-pressure spots to get him acclimated again. Once he has his footing, the bullpen pecking order can be adjusted. Alvarado has made a handful of minor-league rehab assignments this month to ramp up, but an adjustment period might be required in his return to major-league competition. 

Soon enough, Alvarado should become one of the better setup men in all of baseball. He will provide a temporary but meaningful lift. 

