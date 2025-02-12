Who will have the best Eagles Super Bowl parade speech?

Jason Kelce was already an All-Pro center when the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title in 2018, but it was his championship parade speech in a Mummers costume that elevated him to another level in the public consciousness. Sure, his brother's dating life has vaulted him to another plane of fame, but for the elder Kelce specifically, that rise to becoming a media mogul and regular TV commercial figure begins with his iconic speech on the steps of the Art Museum.

Kelce is now retired, obviously, so which current Eagle will take his place and deliver the best parade speech this time around for the franchise's latest Super Bowl win? I'm going to rank five possibilities:

5. Lane Johnson

Johnson is the only offensive player remaining from the 2017 Super Bowl champion team. He always struck me as someone who could have a future in WWE as a professional wrestler in his post-football career. He's a great interview. Perhaps he simply carries the torch from Kelce as the new elder statesman o-lineman.

4. Nick Sirianni

Who has had more haters, both in and out of Philadelphia, than Sirianni? Maybe he cuts it loose and just throws it deservingly back in everyone's faces. He's brash. He's emotional. He could be crying one moment and then screaming his head off the next. I would assume it's not typical for a head coach to make this type of list, but that's just who Sirianni is.

3. Landon Dickerson

Dickerson's pregame "I choose violence!" speech from this season is already a pantheon-level pump-up statement for the Birds:

I would not be shocked if he carried over that energy and delivered something equally as chilling.

Also, Kelce's outfit played a huge role in his speech. Maybe Dickerson wears overalls, as he's been known to do, in the freezing cold and people go wild over that.

2. Brandon Graham

What if this turns into a retirement speech for Graham? He had billed this past season as a farewell tour, but his regular season-ending injury may have thrown a wrench into that. Still, Graham fought back from that and played meaningful snaps in the Super Bowl, capturing his second ring after making the play in the Big Game seven years back. Graham has long been a boisterous figure in the Eagles locker room and a media darling, never afraid to let things rip. That mentality combined with the potential to be a "walk-off" speech of sorts makes him a great candidate to deliver something iconic.

1. Jordan Mailata

Super charismatic dude. He's an All-Pro whose star is rising in this league and has been in this city since he came here as a football novice. Mailata has a potty mouth and he's not afraid to let you know that, too. He could try to top Chase Utley's legendary "World F*****g Champs!" with something even more outrageous. Nothing gets a crowd revved up like a couple of f-bombs.

