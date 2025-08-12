Conch shell blowing could provide relief for people with sleep apnea

People with a common sleep disorder may find relief through a surprising, simple and natural source: blowing through a conch shell.

Researchers have recently found that conch or shankh blowing on a regular basis helped relieve symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea. People with obstructive sleep apnea stop breathing off and on throughout the night due to throat muscles relaxing and blocking airways.

Treatment for sleep apnea, which can cause people to snore loudly and wake up gasping or choking, often involves the use of a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine. It keeps the airways open during sleep by blowing an unbroken stream of air from a machine through a tube connected to a mask that fits over the mouth and nose.

Researchers from the Eternal Heart Care Center and Research Institute in Jaipur, India, found in a pilot study that people with sleep apnea who blew on a conch shell at least 15 minutes a day, five days a week, reported better sleep.

The conch shell blowers had four to five fewer episodes where they stopped breathing during the night and were reportedly less sleepy during the day than people in the study who instead practiced deep breathing.

"Shankh blowing involves deep inhalation and forceful exhalation through pursed lips, creating vibrations and resistance," Dr. Krishna K. Sharma, the study's lead author, told Newsweek. "This likely tones upper airway muscles (like the soft palate and throat), helping keep the airway open during sleep."

The study, conducted between May 2022 and January 2024, involved 30 people with moderate obstructive sleep apnea, aged 19 to 65. More research is needed to see how conch blowing compared to the use of CPAP machines and other standard treatments for sleep apnea, Sharma said.

Sleep apnea afflicts an estimated 30 million Americans, but only about 6 million are diagnosed with the condition. Risk factors include obesity and smoking. People with sleep apnea are at increased risk for high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, according to the Mayo Clinic.



Conch shell trumpets have a long history, dating as far back as 6000 B.C. in the Mediterranean region. They have also been used in India, China, Japan and other countries in musical and ceremonial traditions.