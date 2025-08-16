The key to a better toothpaste may be a protein found in human hair

People generally try to keep hair out of their mouths, but it turns out hair may be good for teeth.

Keratin is a protein found in hair and wool. When applied to teeth, it mixes with the minerals in saliva, stopping decay and rebuilding a thick, protective coating much like enamel, according to a study published Tuesday in Advanced Healthcare Materials.

Keratin toothpaste would be more effective than traditional toothpaste with fluoride, which only slows down the erosion of tooth enamel and tooth decay, the researchers say. They seek to have the product available to the public within a couple of years.

Tooth enamel, the hard outer layer that coats teeth and protects the sensitive internal layers, naturally breaks down over time. Acidic foods and drinks, such as candy, soda, starches and alcohol, cause further damage. Dry mouth, acid reflux and some medications also can accelerate tooth enamel decay, cavities and tooth loss, according to Penn Dental Family Practice at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Unlike bones and hair, enamel does not regenerate," Dr. Sherif Elsharkawy, the study's senior author and a consultant in prosthodontics at King's College London, said in a news release. "Once it is lost, it's gone forever."

Keratin stimulates protective and regenerative properties. It is also an organic material.

"Keratin offers a transformative alternative to current dental treatments," Sara Gamea, one of the lead researchers, said in the release. "Not only is it sustainably sourced from biological waste materials like hair and skin, it also eliminates the need for traditional plastic resins, commonly used in restorative dentistry, which are toxic and less durable. Keratin also looks much more natural than these treatments, as it can more closely match the colour of the original tooth."