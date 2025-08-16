More Health:

August 16, 2025

The key to a better toothpaste may be a protein found in human hair

Current products only slow down tooth decay. But new research suggests enamel can be regenerated by using keratin.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Cavities
Keratin Toothpaste National Cancer Institute/UNSPLASH.COM

Toothpaste made with keratin may better protection than traditional fluoride toothpaste, a new study suggests.

People generally try to keep hair out of their mouths, but it turns out hair may be good for teeth.

Keratin is a protein found in hair and wool. When applied to teeth, it mixes with the minerals in saliva, stopping decay and rebuilding a thick, protective coating much like enamel, according to a study published Tuesday in Advanced Healthcare Materials.

MORE: Americans are abstaining from alcohol at a record rate, with many pointing to its harmful effects

Keratin toothpaste would be more effective than traditional toothpaste with fluoride, which only slows down the erosion of tooth enamel and tooth decay, the researchers say. They seek to have the product available to the public within a couple of years.

Tooth enamel, the hard outer layer that coats teeth and protects the sensitive internal layers, naturally breaks down over time. Acidic foods and drinks, such as candy, soda, starches and alcohol, cause further damage. Dry mouth, acid reflux and some medications also can accelerate tooth enamel decay, cavities and tooth loss, according to Penn Dental Family Practice at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Unlike bones and hair, enamel does not regenerate," Dr. Sherif Elsharkawy, the study's senior author and a consultant in prosthodontics at King's College London, said in a news release. "Once it is lost, it's gone forever."

Keratin stimulates protective and regenerative properties. It is also an organic material.

"Keratin offers a transformative alternative to current dental treatments," Sara Gamea, one of the lead researchers, said in the release. "Not only is it sustainably sourced from biological waste materials like hair and skin, it also eliminates the need for traditional plastic resins, commonly used in restorative dentistry, which are toxic and less durable. Keratin also looks much more natural than these treatments, as it can more closely match the colour of the original tooth."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Cavities Philadelphia Teeth Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - IBC Celebrate Caring 2025

Meet the 2025 Celebrate Caring winners
Kelly Munson IBX

Independence Health Group names Kelly Munson as its next CEO

Just In

Must Read

Business

Bakery workers: Owners ghosted us after 'temporary' closing

Essen Bakery

Finance

AI and trade war reshape global economy

Geopolitics stock photo - iStock-2201179008.png

Addiction

Drinking rates hit record low

Mocktail Americans Alcohol

Entertainment

Kevin Hart to host stand-up comedy competition on Netflix

Kevin Hart Netflix

Labor Day Weekend

Bucks Co. Renaissance Faire returns Labor Day weekend

Bucks County Rennaissance Faire 2025

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved