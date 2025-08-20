Aubrey Plaza wears T-shirt promoting Philly's new WNBA franchise to New York Liberty game

Actor Aubrey Plaza was spotted at a New York Liberty game Tuesday night clad in a T-shirt promoting women's sports in Philadelphia.

The shirt states "Philly is a women's sports town" in orange text over a gray background, adding "Est. 2030" to mark the year when Philly's WNBA team debuts. It was co-designed by the Philadelphia brand Go Hamm and Watch Party PHL, an organization working to open a women's sports bar in the city.

Plaza, a Liberty fan, wore the shirt to the team's game against the Minnesota Lynx at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The game was televised by NBA TV.

Plaza obtained the shirt through a connection between her sister, Natalie, and Watch Party PHL founder Jen Leary. Natalie Plaza and Leary had connected over their shared interest in bringing a WNBA franchise to Philly, and Leary was wearing the shirt when they met up last week. Natalie Plaza suggested that Aubrey wear the shirt to a New York Liberty game, because she often sits courtside at the Barclays Center. Leary gave her the shirt she was wearing that day instead of waiting to send one through the mail.

"I was literally stripping on 24th and Lombard," Leary said jokingly in a statement.

The T-shirt was sold on Go Hamm's website, with proceeds going toward the launch of the Watch Party PHL bar.

Watch Party PHL started in April 2024 as a watch party for the NCAA women's basketball championship game, in which Dawn Staley coached South Carolina to the win. The group now hosts gatherings to watch women's sports at bars and restaurants across the city.

The group has raised $87,700 from more than 200 backers to open a women's sports bar. It has received support from 76ers broadcaster Kate Scott; Kristin Aliberto, a Philly native who plays rugby for the New York Exiles, and Alex Sykes, the wife of comedian Wanda Sykes.

Plaza, a Wilmington native, is known as a basketball fan. She's a member of the Pistol Shrimps, a recreation league team in Los Angeles started by actress Maria Blasucci. The team was the subject of the 2016 documentary "Pistol Shrimps."