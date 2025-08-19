Cow Bingo at fall festival in Cochranville offers $5,000 prize

Canine Partners for Life will host its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 20, a free community event that features service dog demonstrations, a puppy kissing booth, food trucks, vendors, kennel tours, a raffle and more. The festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the nonprofit’s campus, 334 Faggs Manor Road, and will be held rain or shine.

Cow Bingo, scheduled for 3 p.m., will serve as the festival’s main event. A cow will be released onto a grid of numbered squares, and the winning square will be determined by where the cow answers nature’s call. The grand prize is $5,000, with odds of winning about 1 in 3,000.

Tickets for Cow Bingo are $10 each and include a randomly assigned square. Winners do not need to be present to claim the prize. Tickets can be purchased by cash, check or Venmo (send to @CaninePartners-ForLife with name, address and phone number in the notes). Sales close at 2:45 p.m. on the day of the event.

Food truck vendors scheduled to participate include Crossan Kettle Corn, Dixie’s Down Home Cooking, Donut NV Lancaster, Joe on the Go Coffee Co., Kona Ice, Landhope Farms, Nano Burger Grill, On the Roll and Woodside Farms Creamery.

Canine Partners for Life trains and places service and companion dogs with individuals who have disabilities or other needs.

Saturday, Sept. 20 from noon to 4 p.m.

Canine Partners for Life Campus

334 Faggs Manor Rd.

Cochranville, PA 19330

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.