More Events:

August 19, 2025

Cow Bingo at fall festival in Cochranville offers $5,000 prize

At Canine Partners for Life’s Fall Festival on Sept. 20, participants can win if the cow “answers nature’s call” on their square

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Family-Friendly
Cow Bingo for Fall Fest Cochranville Provided Courtesy/Canine Partners for Life

Canine Partners for Life will host its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 20, a free community event that features service dog demonstrations, a puppy kissing booth, food trucks, vendors, kennel tours, a raffle and more. The festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the nonprofit’s campus, 334 Faggs Manor Road, and will be held rain or shine.

Cow Bingo, scheduled for 3 p.m., will serve as the festival’s main event. A cow will be released onto a grid of numbered squares, and the winning square will be determined by where the cow answers nature’s call. The grand prize is $5,000, with odds of winning about 1 in 3,000.

Tickets for Cow Bingo are $10 each and include a randomly assigned square. Winners do not need to be present to claim the prize. Tickets can be purchased by cash, check or Venmo (send to @CaninePartners-ForLife with name, address and phone number in the notes). Sales close at 2:45 p.m. on the day of the event.

Food truck vendors scheduled to participate include Crossan Kettle Corn, Dixie’s Down Home Cooking, Donut NV Lancaster, Joe on the Go Coffee Co., Kona Ice, Landhope Farms, Nano Burger Grill, On the Roll and Woodside Farms Creamery.

Canine Partners for Life trains and places service and companion dogs with individuals who have disabilities or other needs.

Canine Partners for Life’s Fall Festival

Saturday, Sept. 20 from noon to 4 p.m.
Canine Partners for Life Campus
334 Faggs Manor Rd.
Cochranville, PA 19330

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Family-Friendly Cochranville Fall

Videos

Featured

Limited SIC Concert

End of Summer events in Cape May County
Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer

Just In

Must Read

Government

Kratom faces increasing scrutiny from states and the feds

kratom 7-OH scrutiny

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

AcademyofNaturalSciences_J.Fusco_40.png

Women's Health

'We want this to be a national model'

Temple Women's Hospital

Music

What to expect from Sabrina Carpenter's new album

Sabrina Carpenter album

Festivals

Cow Bingo at fall festival in Cochranville offers $5,000 prize

Cow Bingo for Fall Fest Cochranville

Phillies

Phillies split rollercoaster series vs. Nationals, with Aaron Nola struggling and Zack Wheeler's status uncertain

Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Nats-Return-8.17.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved