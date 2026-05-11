Collegeville native Elin Hinderbrand's book is becoming a Peacock series. Here's the first trailer

Elin Hilderbrand, the bestselling novelist and Collegeville native, already has seen one of her beach reads hit the small screen. Now, another one is heading to a streaming service.

"The Five-Star Weekend" debuts on Peacock on July 9. The eight-episode series is based on Hilderbrand's 2023 novel of the same name, her 29th overall. It centers on a grieving widow and food blogger seeking solace with her four best friends from different stages of her life. But it is not, as Hilderbrand's publisher puts it, the "joyful Hallmark movie" everyone expected.

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The first trailer for Peacock's adaptation follows this basic premise, with Jennifer Garner starring as the host of the weekend, Hollis Shaw. Chloë Sevigny is her childhood friend Tatum, who is awaiting the results of a biopsy. Regina Hall is Dru-Ann, Hollis's college roommate who graduated into a career in sportscasting. She is now riding out a public scandal. Hollis's remaining besties are Brooke (D'Arcy Carden) and the mysterious Gigi (Gemma Chan), whom none of the other friends have met.

Hollis's daughter Caroline (Harlow Jane) is also attending the girls trip to Nantucket. In a juicy complication, so is her first boyfriend Jack (Timothy Olyphant).

This will be the second TV adaptation of Hilderbrand's work, following the Netflix murder mystery "The Perfect Couple." Though the writer grew up in Montgomery County, she spent her summers at Cape Cod and eventually became a full-time Nantucket resident. The island is the setting of many of her stories.

Check out the trailer for "The Five-Star Weekend" below:

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