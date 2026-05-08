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May 08, 2026

Lehigh Valley home and garden tour offers a rare look inside private homes

The $50 Rooms to View event on June 6 opens architecturally distinct homes and gardens across Bethlehem and Upper Bucks County, with workshops and a design fair.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Homes Tours
HomesTour.png Provided Courtesy/Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites

Among the featured stops is the home of Christian F. Martin IV, part of the family behind C.F. Martin & Co.

The annual Rooms to View House & Garden Tour will return to the Lehigh Valley in June, offering a chance to step inside private homes across Bethlehem and nearby Upper Bucks County.

Hosted by Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites, the self-guided tour takes place Saturday, June 6, with tickets priced at $50. The event gives attendees access to a mix of residences that are not typically open to the public, highlighting different approaches to layout, renovation and outdoor design.

Rooms to View - Easton RdProvided Courtesy/Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites

Home on Easton Road in Riegelsville.


This year’s tour spans several neighborhoods in Bethlehem, with additional stops in Upper Bucks County. Homes on the lineup include a mid-century property, a restored early 1800s house along Monocacy Creek and other residences that reflect how the area has developed over time.

In Upper Bucks County, the tour extends to historic locations such as the Jacob Uhler House, along with nearby 19th-century properties and the Durham Mill and Furnace, tying in elements of the region’s early industrial and Revolutionary-era history.

Among the featured stops is the home of Christian F. Martin IV, part of the family behind C.F. Martin & Co.

Home of Christian F. Martin IVProvided Courtesy/Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites

An aerial view of the home of Christian F. Martin IV, an estate featured on the self-guided tour.


After visiting the homes, attendees can stop by free design workshops and the Inspiration Fair, where local designers offer practical ideas on things like layout, materials and updating older spaces.

A separate preview party will be held Friday, June 5, with tickets priced at $160. The event takes place at Martin’s home overlooking Saucon Valley Country Club’s Weyhill Golf Course and includes live music by Craig Thatcher, along with food and drinks. Preview party tickets also include admission to the Saturday tour, entry into a raffle for a Martin Guitar instrument and access to the Martin Guitar Museum.

Rooms to View House & Garden Tour

Saturday, June 6 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Ticketholders receive an email prior to the event with property addresses
House & Garden Tour: $50
June 5 Preview Party: $160

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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