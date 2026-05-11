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May 11, 2026

PATCO installs gates to test tap-to-pay system at each station

Full implementation of the contactless payment program is slated for later this year.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Patco
PATCO contactless payment PATCO/Facebook

PATCO employees has installed tap-and-go payment systems at all of its stations.

One gate in each of PATCO’s 14 stations has been equipped with a tap-to-pay system as testing for the program is scheduled to begin this week. Full implementation of the contactless payment system is slated for later this year.

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As part of a $16.9 million Ticket Collection Enhancement & Modernization project, each upgraded gate will accept credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. FREEDOM Cards and paper tickets will also continue to be accepted. The program's completion date has not been finalized yet. 

“With multiple payment types and systems involved, extensive testing is required before launch to help ensure a smooth and reliable experience for riders,” the agency posted on X on Monday afternoon. “We’re getting closer.”

PATCO’s current fare system, which relies on FREEDOM Cards and paper tickets, has been in place since 2007. 

Upgrades are also in the works for the ticket vending machines at each station, which will eventually be able to dispense paper money as change instead of dollar coins. FREEDOM Cards and paper tickets will also be redesigned to replace the magnetic strips with contactless technology.

PATCO serves around 5.9 million riders annually between South Jersey and Philadelphia. Last week, the agency unveiled a new operations control center in Lindenwold that will serve as the hub for train operations, customer service, incident response and communications.

"In many ways, this facility is the nerve center of the PATCO system," John Rink, PATCO general manager, said in a statement. "Every train movement, communication, and operational decision runs through this building. This investment strengthens our ability to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient service for our riders every day, while giving our operations team the modern tools and technology needed to keep PATCO trains moving safely and smoothly."

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

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