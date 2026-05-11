NFL Schedule: Eagles-Cowboys set for Thanksgiving

Eagles-Cowboys in Dallas is set for Thanksgiving Day, so says the NFL schedule releases that are starting to happen ahead of the actual, full NFL schedule release on Thursday.

Expect more of these announcements over the next couple of days as the league continues to make an extended show out of something that just needs to be a JPEG on social media.

Anyway, this makes for easy family viewing on Thanksgiving across the Delaware Valley now, and by that point in Week 12, we'll probably have a good idea of what Sean Mannion's offense looks like, how effective it is, and how successful Jalen Hurts is within it.

Of course, there's going to be a lot of yelling in a lot of homes, too, but just at the Cowboys and Nick Sirianni if the Eagles are stumbling again, because nothing brings families together more than an incoherently-called three-and-out.

The full 2026 Eagles schedule will be released Thursday night.

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