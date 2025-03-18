The best Eagles lineup of the last 10 years

In PhillyVoice's ongoing best/worst lineups series, I've drawn the two Eagles cards. The worst lineup was a bit difficult to nail down. The Eagles have typically been quite good over the last decade and even when they've struggled, their lineups have been talented. I ultimately went with their disastrous offensive line performance against the Ravens back in 2020, but, hey, things have worked out quite well for the franchise since then.

So how about the Eagles' best lineup of the last 10 years? That's the easiest prompt I've ever had in this industry. The best Eagles lineup is from their most recent game, Super Bowl LIX. It's not just the best Eagles lineup of the past decade. It's their best lineup ever. Hell, it's the best Philly sports lineup flat out since the 1983 Sixers.

Not that Eagles fans need a reminder about what transpired last month in New Orleans, but, as a refresher, this was the star-studded lineup they trotted out....

Offense

QB: Jalen Hurts

RB: Saquon Barkley

WR: A.J. Brown

WR: DeVonta Smith

WR: Jahan Dotson

TE: Dallas Goedert

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Landon Dickerson

C: Cam Jurgens

RG: Mekhi Becton

RT: Lane Johnson

Defense

DT: Jalen Carter

DT: Jordan Davis

OLB: Josh Sweat

OLB: Nolan Smith

LB: Zack Baun

LB: Nolan Smith

CB: Quinyon Mitchell

CB: Darius Slay

SCB: Cooper DeJean

S: C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S: Reed Blankenship

The Eagles throttled a two-time defending champion Kansas City squad in the Big Game. They were up 34-0 at one point. Then they were up 40-6 before pulling their key cogs. The 40-22 smackdown that the final scoreboard read isn't indicative enough of the true domination that took place on the field in February.

They are the best Eagles team ever. They are the best Philly sports team of the 21st century. They had the most impressive NFL Super Bowl performance of the decade.

For the playoff run they went on, again, I'd say they stand only behind the '83 Sixers' historic tour de force in terms of the best teams this city's ever seen.

People will compare these Eagles to the 2017 Eagles forever. There's nothing inherently wrong with that. That's just the inevitability of fandom and how Philadelphia operates. It's not entirely fair though. These Eagles were a collection of juggernauts. The '17 team were powered by locker room bonds and destiny. When I think of Nick Foles and Doug Pederson from that Super Bowl, I like to say that it's better to be special than good. On their best day, they took down the best ever. The 2024 Eagles were more than merely good though. They had an all-world defense, a historic rushing attack and a quarterback who won Super Bowl MVP. From that Week 5 bye on, it was a dream season for a fan.

No one will ever be able to take away how the 2017 Eagles changed everything for Philadelphia, but the 2024 team was simply the best the Delaware Valley's seen.

