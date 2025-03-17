The 5 best Phillies lineups of the last 25 years

Last week, we tried to put things in perspective for Philly sports fans, recounting the worst lineups in recent years fielded by the Phillies, Eagles, Sixers and Flyers.

But the good ole' times are worth looking back at too! Which is why this week, we'll be singling out the best lineups each of the local major sports teams have trotted out over the last few decades.

We'll start with the Phillies, who have won a World Series and have advanced to two other since the turn of the century.

Here's a look at the five best versions of the team's offense since the year 2000:

1. 2007 (89-73, NLDS loss, 32.9 WAR)

It might be surprising that the least accomplished team on this list had the best lineup, but we begin with the team that started it all with the first NL East title in over a decade. Five hitters had 20 or more homers in 2007, four received MVP votes, and Jimmy Rollins won the hardware. He was an elite lead-off hitter, combining speed with average and power. Ryan Howard had solid protection in the lineup too, as Burrell blasted 33 home runs. No modern Phillies team has ever scored more, and it's the core of a batting order that was formative in the minds of millions of Philly sports fans:

Jimmy Rollins, SS Shane Victorino, RF Chase Utley, 2B Ryan Howard, 1B Pat Burrell, LF Greg Dobbs/Wes Helms, 3B Aaron Rowand, CF Carlos Ruiz, C Pitcher's spot

2. 2024 (95-67, NLDS loss, 28.8 WAR)

Jumping forward a bit to last year's Phillies squad, a team built on star-power. This team had the 6th most wins in franchise history and dominated during the regular season and combined with a loaded pitching staff had a plus-113 run differential. Kyle Schwarber set a record for home runs leading off games and Bohm had triple-digit RBI. But like the 2007 squad, they totally fell apart when October arrived. Here's last year's most common lineup:

Kyle Schwarber, DH Trea Turner, SS Bryce Harper, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B J.T. Realmuto, C Brandon Marsh, LF Nick Castellanos, RF Bryson Stott, 2B Johan Rojas, CF

3. 2009 (93-63, WS loss, 28.7 WAR)

Skipping around a bit, the 2009 team that lost in six games to the Yankees in the World Series boasted — statistically at least — a better batting order than the 2008 champs and the 2010 and 2011 squads that dominated the regular season thanks to elite pitching. This version of the team had five position players in the All-Star Game (Jimmy Rollins won a Gold Glove but didn't make the Fall Classic):

Jimmy Rollins, SS Shane Victorino, CF Chase Utley, 2B Ryan Howard, 1B Raul Ibanez, LF Jayson Werth, RF Pedro Feliz, 3B Carlos Ruiz, C Pitcher's spot

4. 2008 (92-70, WS win, 20.5 WAR)

The only championship squad from our list was oddly the worst offense of the era — at least with regard to regular season output. In their magical postseason run, the Phillies went 11-3, losing just one game in each series. Their hitters hit slashed .260/.348/.449 with 19 homers and 60 RBI in those 14 games.

Jimmy Rollins, SS Shane Victorino, CF Chase Utley, 2B Ryan Howard, 1B Pat Burrell, LF Geoff Jenkins/Jayson Werth, RF Pedro Felix, 3B Carlos Ruiz, C Pitcher's spot

5. 2022 (87-75, WS loss, 21.3 WAR)

A memorable and lovable 2022 squad took the National League by storm, barely slipping into the postseason and then sprinting to the World Series where a buzz saw juggernaut Astros team put an end to a storybook season. Holes in the batting order were eventually filled in subsequent seasons, but Matt Vierling and Jean Segura were fan favorites who made their mark in 2022. Here's a look at their everyday lineup:

Kyle Schwarber, LF Rhys Hoskins, 1B J.T. Realmuto, C Bryce Harper, DH Nick Castellanos, RF Alec Bohm, 3B Bryson Stott, SS Jean Segura, 2B Brandon Marsh/Matt Vierling, CF

