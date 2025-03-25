Report: Eagles to sign OT Kendall Lamm

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, according to a report from Peter Schrager of NFL Network.

Lamm, 32, was undrafted out of Appalachian State, and is a career backup who has stuck in the NFL for 10 years, playing for the Texans, Browns, Titans, and most recently, the Dolphins. He has appeared in 119 games, with 44 starts, and has experience playing both tackle spots. His career snap counts, 6th OL snaps omitted:

Year LT LG C RG RT 2015 1 - - - 116 2016 40 - - - 26 2017 129 - - - - 2018 1 - - - 857 2019 3 1 - - 78 2020 99 - - - - 2021 78 - - - - 2022 32 - - - - 2023 520 - - - 93 2024 70 - - -- 441 TOTAL 973 1 0 0 1611



For what it's worth, PFF had Lamm down for 1 penalty and 0 sacks allowed in 2024, before a back injury ended his season. He had considered retiring after 2024, per this SI article from Alain Poupart:

"It's been among the more trying things that I've had to deal with," Lamm said. "I have a disc in my left side and my back that's bulging into one of my nerves that's causing my entire left side to go numb. It has been one of the more trying things to try to sleep at night. It's been one of the more trying things trying to walk even that Sunday morning before the game, like I could barely feel certain things in my left side. But of course, we do, we try to do what we can for the team, and I know we wanted to make the playoffs, and playing is near and dear to me. It's a sacred thing, so I try my best to do whatever I can to help. "But at the same time, as I've been told, this is nothing to play with, so the procedure will be done when it's done. And you know, I appreciate all the well wishes and everything. I know I said this might be my last year, and we'll cross that bridge when we get there."

The Eagles seemed to want to find an upgrade this offseason at swing tackle. Their 2024 swing tackle, Fred Johnson, left in free agency to play for the Jaguars. Lamm will compete for a roster spot this summer.

