Report: Eagles edge defender Josh Sweat agrees to terms with the Arizona Cardinals

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat has agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Sweat was an Eagles fourth-round pick in 2018 who had 43 sacks and 7 forced fumbles in his seven seasons in Philadelphia.

In 2023, Sweat collected 6.5 sacks in the first nine games, one of which was a super clutch game-winning play against Dallas. However, he was shut out the rest of the regular season. He played an abnormally high number of snaps that season, and wasn't the same player at the end of the season.

During free agency the ensuing offseason, the Eagles put Sweat on the trade block before eventually getting him to take a pay cut.

In 2024, Sweat had something of a bounce-back season, collecting eight sacks while playing on more of a pitch count, at roughly 40 snaps per game. He saved his best game of the season for the Super Bowl, when he would've been a perfectly fine choice for MVP honors if they hadn't gone to Jalen Hurts. He was all over Patrick Mahomes all night, finishing with 2.5 sacks. He also bull rushed Joe Thuney back into Mahomes' lap, causing an off target throw that was picked off by Zack Baun.

After the Eagles put Sweat on the trade block and got him to take a pay cut, it has always felt that 2024 would be his last season in Philly, as he would rightfully be eager to test the free agent market. He found bigtime money in Arizona, where he'll reunite with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

At a little over $19 million per season, Sweat should count for a fourth-round compensatory pick. Comp pick tracker here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader