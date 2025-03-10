More Sports:

March 10, 2025

Report: Eagles edge defender Josh Sweat agrees to terms with the Arizona Cardinals

Super Bowl champion Josh Sweat will reportedly be signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101324_Eagles_Josh Sweat-4416.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Josh Sweat (19)

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat has agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Sweat was an Eagles fourth-round pick in 2018 who had 43 sacks and 7 forced fumbles in his seven seasons in Philadelphia. 

In 2023, Sweat collected 6.5 sacks in the first nine games, one of which was a super clutch game-winning play against Dallas. However, he was shut out the rest of the regular season. He played an abnormally high number of snaps that season, and wasn't the same player at the end of the season.

During free agency the ensuing offseason, the Eagles put Sweat on the trade block before eventually getting him to take a pay cut. 

In 2024, Sweat had something of a bounce-back season, collecting eight sacks while playing on more of a pitch count, at roughly 40 snaps per game. He saved his best game of the season for the Super Bowl, when he would've been a perfectly fine choice for MVP honors if they hadn't gone to Jalen Hurts. He was all over Patrick Mahomes all night, finishing with 2.5 sacks. He also bull rushed Joe Thuney back into Mahomes' lap, causing an off target throw that was picked off by Zack Baun. 

After the Eagles put Sweat on the trade block and got him to take a pay cut, it has always felt that 2024 would be his last season in Philly, as he would rightfully be eager to test the free agent market. He found bigtime money in Arizona, where he'll reunite with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

At a little over $19 million per season, Sweat should count for a fourth-round compensatory pick. Comp pick tracker here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Free Agency Josh Sweat

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Live at The Sporting Club - Now Leasing! Up to One Month Free
Limited - Jay Pharoah

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Just In

Must Read

Demonstrations

Local Ukrainians feel mix of grief and new determination

Ukraine protest City Hall

Sponsored

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

TV

How 'Dope Thief' stars fell in love with Philly during filming

Dope Thief interview

Prevention

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the U.S. remains vulnerable to another crisis

COVID 5th Anniversary

Parties

Philadelphia Museum of Art to host after-hours party with live music, specialty cocktails

philadelphia art museum art-ish

Sixers

Friday film: Diving into Quentin Grimes' emergence as a scorer and ball-handler for Sixers

Grimes 3.6.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved