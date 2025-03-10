Eagles 2026 compensatory draft pick tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles are likely going to lose a lot of good players in free agency this offseason to other teams around the NFL. However, one of the silver linings is that they will receive a maximum of four compensatory picks in the 2026 NFL Draft for the players they lose, minus the players they gain.

Here we'll track each signing (both lost and gained), and whether or not each player will count toward the compensatory pick formula. Bookmark 🔖, please.

Players lost

• CB Isaiah Rodgers: Rodgers reportedly agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year deal worth $15 million. That should qualify him for a sixth-round pick in the comp pick formula. (STORY HERE)

• iDL Milton Williams: Williams reportedly agreed to terms with the New England Patriots on a four-year deal worth $104 million. That will almost certainly net the Eagles a third-round comp pick. (STORY HERE)



• EDGE Josh Sweat: Sweat reportedly agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals on a four-year deal worth $76.4 million. That should qualify him for a fourth-round pick in the comp pick formula. (STORY HERE)



Players gained

• None yet.

Comp pick cancellation chart

We will be referencing OverTheCap's comp pick cancellation chart here:

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round iDL Milton Williams ($26 million) - 3 None yet EDGE Josh Sweat ($19.1 million) - 4 CB Isaiah Rodgers ($7.5 million) - 6





