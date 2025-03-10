More Sports:

March 10, 2025

Report: Eagles LB Oren Burks agrees to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals

The Eagles lost yet another defensive player to another team in free agency.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
11925_EaglesRams_Oren-Burks-4931.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Oren Burks

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Oren Burks is signing a two-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals worth $5 million. 

Burks signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in free agency last March. After missing a big chunk of training camp with a knee injury, Burks didn't make the team's initial 53-man roster, but was added to it before Week 1. He would find a role as a core special teamer and the first linebacker off the bench.

During the regular season, Burks had 41 tackles, 25 of which came in a pair of starts to close the season against the Cowboys and Giants.

After Nakobe Dean went down with patellar tendon tear in the Wild Card Round against the Packers, Burks entered the starting lineup and the Eagles' defense didn't miss a beat. In four playoff games (three starts), Burks had 25 tackles, a sack, and two huge forced fumbles — one on the opening kickoff against the Packers, and one on a Peanut Punch against the Commanders.

With Zack Baun re-signed, Dean set to return at some point in 2025, and Jeremiah Trotter waiting in the wings, it makes sense for Burks to look for a spot where he has a better chance to be a full-time starter.

