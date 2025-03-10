Report: Eagles DT Milton Williams agrees to terms on massive deal with the New England Patriots

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Milton Williams has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots on a massive deal worth $26 million per year.

Williams was an uber-athletic prospect coming out of Louisiana Tech who has been a good player for the Eagles the last four years, especially relative to his draft position in the third round in 2021. He is also still only 25 years of age.

He had his best statistical season as a pass rusher in 2024, with five sacks and 10 QB hits. He added two sacks (one of which was a strip sack) in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, which only helped his earning power in free agency.

Williams plays an important position and a lot of teams are desperate for D-line help, so he was expected to land a lucrative deal out of the Eagles' range. And, well, he did, as you can see above, at $26 million per year.

If Williams' deal isn't canceled out by an Eagles' free agent signing of their own, his signing in New England will almost certainly net the Eagles a third-round compensatory pick. Comp pick tracker here.

Update: We didn't initially know the length of the deal. It's reportedly a four-year deal worth $104 million.

