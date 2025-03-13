Report: Eagles to sign EDGE Josh Uche

According to a report from ESPN, the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Patriots and Chiefs edge defender Josh Uche, 26.

Uche was a Patriots second-round pick in 2020. He had his best season in 2022, when he had 11.5 sacks. His career stats:

Josh Uche Tackles Sacks FF-FR QB hits 2020 (NE) 9 1 0-0 7 2021 (NE) 12 3 0-1 4 2022 (NE) 27 11.5 2-0 14 2023 (NE) 15 3 0-0 6 2024 (NE/KC) 23 2 0-0 3



As you can see, the 11.5-sack season aside, Uche never had more than 3 sacks in any one season. During the 2024 season, the Patriots traded Uche to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick. He never found a productive role in Kansas City, and was a healthy scratch during the Super Bowl.

Uche is an undersized edge defender at 6'1, 240. Per a source, he will remain on the edge with the Eagles. The Eagles' depth on the edge now looks something like this:

1 2 3 Nolan Smith Bryce Huff Ochaun Mathis Jalyx Hunt Josh Uche KJ Henry



The Eagles are also highly likely to address the position in the draft.

The financials of the deal weren't immediately available, which usually means that it is a cheap deal. And certainly, the Eagles want to protect the compensatory picks they are projected to gain for the losses of Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Isaiah Rodgers in free agency. He is unlikely to count toward the comp pick formula.

Update: It's $1.75 million, per Mike Garafolo. That indeed is not enough to count toward the comp pick formula.

