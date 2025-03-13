More Sports:

March 13, 2025

Report: Eagles to sign CB Adoree' Jackson

Jackson is an experienced cornerback the Eagles are turning to to regain depth at the position.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031325AdoreeJackson Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Adoree' Jackson had a pick-six off of Jalen Hurts in 2023.

According to several reports, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Titans and Giants CB Adoree' Jackson.

Jackson, 29, was a Titans first-round pick (18th overall) in 2017. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Titans, and his last four with the Giants. Over his eight-year career, Jackson has appeared in 97 games, with 82 starts.

Jackson has just 4 career INTs, though one of them was a pick-six off of Jalen Hurts in 2023:

After releasing Darius Slay and losing Isaiah Rodgers in free agency, the Eagles needed to regain some depth at cornerback. Jackson is an experienced corner who can perhaps give Kelee Ringo some competition for the third starting cornerback spot. The Eagles' depth at corner now looks something like this:

Cornerback 
Outside CB Quinyon Mitchell Adoree' Jackson Tariq Castro-Fields 
Outside CB Kelee Ringo Eli Ricks A.J. Woods 
Slot CB Cooper DeJean Parry Nickerson  


Financial details are not yet known, but Jackson made just $1.75 million on a one-year deal with the Giants last season, so his deal with the Eagles is likely to be a cheap one that does not count toward the comp pick formula.

MORE: Eagles 2025 free agency tracker

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Adoree Jackson NFL free agency

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Live at The Sporting Club - Now Leasing! Up to One Month Free
Limited - Jay Pharoah

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Pa., N.J. turnpikes weigh options to ease traffic on Delaware River Bridge

Delaware River Bridge

Sponsored

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Arts & Culture

Mo'ne Davis honored with sculpture at Louisville Slugger Museum

mo'ne davis louisville slugger museum

Illness

Measles case reported in Philly; People may have been exposed at CHOP, South Philly health center

Measles Case Philly

Festivals

St. Patrick's Day parade: New route, road closures and SEPTA changes

St Patrick's Day Parade guide

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers prevail in tank battle with crucial loss to Raptors

Quentin Grimes Sixers Raptors

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved