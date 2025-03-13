Report: Eagles to sign CB Adoree' Jackson

According to several reports, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Titans and Giants CB Adoree' Jackson.

Jackson, 29, was a Titans first-round pick (18th overall) in 2017. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Titans, and his last four with the Giants. Over his eight-year career, Jackson has appeared in 97 games, with 82 starts.

Jackson has just 4 career INTs, though one of them was a pick-six off of Jalen Hurts in 2023:

After releasing Darius Slay and losing Isaiah Rodgers in free agency, the Eagles needed to regain some depth at cornerback. Jackson is an experienced corner who can perhaps give Kelee Ringo some competition for the third starting cornerback spot. The Eagles' depth at corner now looks something like this:

Cornerback 1 2 3 Outside CB Quinyon Mitchell Adoree' Jackson Tariq Castro-Fields Outside CB Kelee Ringo Eli Ricks A.J. Woods Slot CB Cooper DeJean Parry Nickerson



Financial details are not yet known, but Jackson made just $1.75 million on a one-year deal with the Giants last season, so his deal with the Eagles is likely to be a cheap one that does not count toward the comp pick formula.

