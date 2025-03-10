Report: Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers agrees to terms with the Minnesota Vikings

According to a report from ESPN, Philadelphia Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year deal worth $15 million.

In June of 2023, Rodgers was suspended for the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's policy on gambling, and was subsequently released by the Colts for no good reason. In a pure stash move, the Eagles signed Rodgers that August. He was reinstated by the NFL in April of 2024, and looked good during Eagles spring practices.

He was beaten out for a starting job in training camp by Quinyon Mitchell, but really only because Mitchell was just really good. Otherwise, Rodgers perhaps could have been a capable CB2. He was the team's primary backup at outside corner in 2024, appearing in 15 games (three starts), and playing 420 snaps in the regular defense (328 in the regular season, 92 in the playoffs). He finished with 26 tackles, a forced fumble, and four pass breakups. He was also forced into action in the playoffs after Mitchell got hurt against the Rams. In four playoff games, he had six tackles, a fumble recovery that he returned 40 yards, and three pass breakups.

He also averaged 28.1 yards per return on 8 kick returns, with a long return of 51 yards.

At 5'10, 170, Rodgers has slot corner size, but he mainly played outside for the Colts and Eagles. He has 4.28 speed and can run with any wide receiver in the NFL.

The Eagles reportedly intend on releasing veteran CB Darius Slay, though there's still a chance Slay could return to the team. If the Eagles lose both Rodgers and Slay, Kelee Ringo would be the in-house favorite to land the CB3 job, playing on the outside alongside Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

