Report: Former Eagles CB Darius Slay to sign with the Steelers

According to several reports, former Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal worth $10 million.

Slay's tenure in Philadelphia lasted five seasons, three of which resulted in Pro Bowl nods. During his time with the Eagles, he had nine regular season INTs, two of which he returned for TDs, as well as a pair of fumble returns for TDs.

He saved some of his best play for the Eagles' Super Bowl playoff run following the 2024 season, when he had 14 tackles, a league-leading 5 pass breakups, and an INT in the Wildcard Round against the Packers.

As we noted when Slay's eventual release was reported a week ago, his departure will result in a dead money hit of $22,706,449. Because they plan to release Slay with a June 1 designation, the Eagles will spread that cap hit over two seasons — $9,441,483 in 2025, and $13,264,966 in 2026.

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean proved with their rookie seasons that they will be long-term starters for the Eagles. The next corners up in 2024 were Isaiah Rodgers, who agreed to terms with the Vikings as a free agent, and Kelee Ringo, who will be entering his third NFL season in 2025 but is still only 22 years of age. Ringo is the top in-house candidate to start at CB3 for the Eagles, playing on the outside.



Because the Eagles released Slay, he will not count toward the compensatory pick formula.

