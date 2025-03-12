More Sports:

Report: Eagles to sign former Packers RB A.J. Dillon

Eagles add a bruising veteran running back in former Green Bay Packer A.J. Dillon.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031225AJDillon Tork Mason/Imagn Images

A.J. Dillon (28)

According to a report from Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Green Bay Packers RB A.J. Dillon.

Dillon is among the NFL's biggest running backs at 6'0, 247 pounds. He was a Packers second-round pick in 2020 who is still only 26 years of age, turning 27 in May.

His yards per carry average has declined each year he has been in the NFL: 

A.J. Dillon Rush Yards YPC TD 
2020 46 242 5.3 
2021 187 803 4.3 
2022 186 770 4.1 
2023 178 613 3.4 


He also missed the entire 2024 season with a neck injury, but he has been cleared to play in 2025, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network:

I'd be curious to see Garafolo's neck specialist power rankings.

Financials of the deal weren't immediately available, but, spoiler... it would be surprising if he got much more than the veteran minimum.

The Eagles will get a look at Dillon during the offseason, and he'll have a chance to earn a role as a depth guy, but his spot on the 53-man roster is far from guaranteed.

Dillon is highly unlikely to count toward the comp pick formula

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

