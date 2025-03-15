Report: Former Eagles WR Parris Campbell agrees to terms with the Cowboys

According to a report from ESPN, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell is signing a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Campbell was on and off the Eagles' roster all season, and he finished with 6 catches for 30 yards and a TD. He did not have any receiving stats in the playoffs, though the team trusted him to be on the active playoff gameday roster over rookie Ainias Smith.

Campbell's year-by-year stats:

Parris Campbell Rec Yards YPC TD 2019 (Colts) 18 127 7.1 1 2020 (Colts) 6 71 11.8 0 2021 (Colts) 10 162 16.2 1 2022 (Colts) 63 632 9.9 3 2023 (Giants) 20 104 5.2 0 2024 (Eagles) 6 30 5.0 1 TOTAL 123 1117 9.1 6



Campbell blazed a 4.31 40 at the 2019 NFL Combine, but for such a fast player he has had an oddly low 9.1 yards per catch average over his career. Over the last two seasons, he had an almost impossibly low 5.2 yards per catch on 26 receptions.

The Cowboys were reportedly interested in Cooper Kupp, who ultimately signed with the Seahawks. Campbell probably won't excite their fan base as a consolation prize.

It's a pretty safe bet that Campbell did not get a contract lucrative enough to qualify toward the comp pick formula.

