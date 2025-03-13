Report: Eagles to sign TE Harrison Bryant

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Browns and Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant.

Bryant was a Browns fourth-round pick in 2020 who has appeared in 78 games, with 33 starts. His career stats:

Harrison Bryant Rec Yards YPC TD 2020 (CLE) 24 238 9.9 3 2021 (CLE) 21 233 11.1 3 2022 (CLE) 31 239 7.7 1 2023 (CLE) 13 81 6.2 3 2024 (LV) 9 86 9.6 0



Bryant has been a TE2 or TE3 his entire career, playing behind David Njoku and Austin Hooper in Cleveland, as well as Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer in Las Vegas.

Bryant is tall and light, with unimpressive athletic testing measurables.

The Eagles' tight end tight depth currently looks something like this:

Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra E.J. Jenkins Nick Muse Cameron Latu

Goedert's roster spot could be in danger as the Eagles look to trim payroll. Regardless of whether Goedert stays on the roster or not, the Eagles could use added depth and training camp competition.

Bryant's pay is not enough to count toward the comp pick formula.

MORE: Eagles 2025 free agency tracker

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader