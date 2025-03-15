Former Eagles RG Mekhi Becton has signed with the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have signed former Philadelphia Eagles RG Mekhi Becton.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, it was anticipated by some that the Eagles might select an offensive lineman with a premium pick, depending on how the draft fell. They instead ended up with a pair of great cornerbacks, and Howie Roseman signed Becton to a one-year deal after the draft.

During his four-year career with the Jets, Becton sort of stubbornly wanted to be a LT, but he was open to a different role in Philly, and was willing to compete for the starting RG job in training camp, which he won over second-year pro Tyler Steen. Becton would go on to have a career-rejuvenating season, helping pave the way for one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history.

He was a bully in the run game, which wasn't surprising, but he was also effective in pass protection and he continued to improve on the interior as the season progressed. Certainly, the Eagles would have liked to have retained Becton, but they are already paying big money to Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, and coming soon, Cam Jurgens.

The in-house candidates to replace Becton in the starting lineup are Steen, newly acquired Kenyon Green, and second-year pro Trevor Keegan. It is also a position that could be addressed in the draft.

Becton's contract details were not immediately available, but it is expected that he will qualify for the comp pick formula, which you can find here. We’ll update when financials are known.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader