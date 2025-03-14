More Sports:

March 14, 2025

Eagles agree to terms with EDGE Patrick Johnson

Johnson is back with the Eagles after spending 2024 with the Giants.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Patrick Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Patrick Johnson.

The Eagles originally selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. Johnson stuck on the Eagles' roster for three seasons, but he was waived at 53-man cutdowns in 2024 and claimed off of waivers by the Giants. Had Johnson cleared waivers, the Eagles would have very likely brought him back to the practice squad and elevated him at some point.

Johnson has mainly been a special teams contributor / preseason all-star throughout his four-year NFL career. In three season with the Eagles he had 35 tackles and a forced fumble. In one season with the Giants he had 4 tackles.

Johnson will be back in camp with the Eagles with another chance at cracking a 53-man roster.

