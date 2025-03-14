Report: Eagles to sign LS Charley Hughlett

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed long snapper Charley Hughlett.

Hughlett has been in the NFL since 2012. He bounced around a bunch of NFL training camps the first three years of his career, before earning a full-time job as the Cleveland Browns' long snapper from 2015 to 2024.

Per Wilson, Hughlett has a significant amount of guaranteed money in his deal (you know, for a long snapper):

That means that the Rick Lovato era in Philly is almost certainly over.

Lovato has thrown the ball through his legs full-time for the Eagles since 2017. He is one of just four Eagles with two Super Bowl rings, along with DE Brandon Graham, RT Lane Johnson, and K Jake Elliott.

However, Elliott had a down season in 2024, after three straight superb seasons from 2021 to 2023. As we noted in our stay or go series, Lovato's job wasn't completely safe.

Lovato is a free agent this offseason. I used to watch every long snap of the season, but I'm less psychotic these days, so I'd be lying if I had a strong opinion of whether Lovato had a good season or not. My guess is that he stays, but I do anecdotally recall a few bad field goal snaps, so maybe the Eagles will at least give him some training camp competition this year, like they did when Lovato beat out Jon Dorenbos for the job in 2017?

It seems the Eagles are doing more than just giving Lovato competition, they are outright replacing him. To be determined if they'll give Hughlett competition in camp.

And, of course, Hughlett is not earning enough to count toward the comp pick formula.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader