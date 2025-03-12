Report: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell finalizing deal with the Steelers

According to a report from Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenny Gainwell is expected to agree to terms on a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gainwell had a role as a backup to Miles Sanders, D'Andre Swift, and most recently, Saquon Barkley. He also carved out a role as the team's two-minute offense back.

Barkley stayed healthy all season in 2024, so Gainwell only got 75 carries for 290 yards and a TD. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry, but that was skewed a bit by the Eagles' meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants, when he had 11 carries for 14 yards running behind the Eagles' backup O-line. Take that game out and he averaged 4.3 yards per carry. Gainwell also returned 18 kicks for 456 yards (25.3 YPR).

Gainwell was one of Nick Sirianni's favorite players. He was a good culture guy, and he didn't make egregious mistakes. However, he has also not been a big play threat in his first four seasons in the NFL. Including the playoffs, he has just five career runs of 20+ yards, and two career receptions of 20+ yards (they were both exactly 20 yards). His career long run is 32 yards.

The Eagles have a potential RB2 waiting in the wings in 2024 rookie Will Shipley, who does seem to have some big play ability in him, as well as receiving chops. Shipley will almost certainly have a bigger role in 2025.

We'll update with financials on the Gainwell deal when they are made available, but he is not likely to have earned a dollar figure that will qualify him for the compensatory pick formula.

