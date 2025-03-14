Report: Eagles to sign former Colts TE Kylen Granson

March 14, 2025
According to a report from ESPN, the Eagles are signing former Colts TE Kylen Granson.
Granson was a Colts 2021 fourth-round pick. His career stats:
|Kylen Granson
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2021
|11
|106
|9.6
|0
|2022
|31
|302
|9.7
|0
|2023
|30
|368
|12.3
|1
|2024
|14
|182
|13.0
|0
Granson is an extremely short tight end, but he has decent athleticism.
The Eagles also signed former Browns tight end Harrison Bryant, so it appears that they are setting up a lot of competition at the position in advance of the potential departure of Dallas Goedert.
Granson has also played some fullback, and is a core special teamer.
