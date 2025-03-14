Report: Eagles to sign former Colts TE Kylen Granson

According to a report from ESPN, the Eagles are signing former Colts TE Kylen Granson.

Granson was a Colts 2021 fourth-round pick. His career stats:

Kylen Granson Rec Yards YPC TD 2021 11 106 9.6 0 2022 31 302 9.7 0 2023 30 368 12.3 1 2024 14 182 13.0 0



Granson is an extremely short tight end, but he has decent athleticism.

The Eagles also signed former Browns tight end Harrison Bryant, so it appears that they are setting up a lot of competition at the position in advance of the potential departure of Dallas Goedert.

Granson has also played some fullback, and is a core special teamer.

MORE: Eagles 2025 free agency tracker

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader