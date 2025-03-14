More Sports:

March 14, 2025

Report: Eagles to sign former Colts TE Kylen Granson

It appears that the Eagles are setting up a lot of competition at tight end in advance of the potential departure of Dallas Goedert.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031425KylenGranson Julian Leshay Guadalupe/Imagn Images

Kylen Granson is a goofy helmet guy.

According to a report from ESPN, the Eagles are signing former Colts TE Kylen Granson.

Granson was a Colts 2021 fourth-round pick. His career stats: 

 Kylen GransonRec Yards YPC TD 
2021 11 106 9.6 
2022 31 302 9.7 
2023 30 368 12.3 
2024 14 182 13.0 


Granson is an extremely short tight end, but he has decent athleticism.

The Eagles also signed former Browns tight end Harrison Bryant, so it appears that they are setting up a lot of competition at the position in advance of the potential departure of Dallas Goedert.  

Granson has also played some fullback, and is a core special teamer.

MORE: Eagles 2025 free agency tracker

