March 14, 2025

Report: Eagles to sign RB/RS Avery Williams

The Eagles are adding a return specialist.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing RB/RS Avery Williams to a one-year deal.

Williams was a Falcons fifth-round pick in 2021. He has 22 career carries, all in 2022, for 109 yards and 1 TD. He played cornerback as a rookie in 2021, making 22 tackles, with 1 forced fumble.

In 2024, Williams’ only role was on special teams. He was the Falcons’ primary kick returner and punt returner. He averaged 9.3 yards on 20 punt returns and 27.2 yards on 15 kick returns.

It’s worth noting that at the start of free agency, the Eagles did not extend a restricted free agent tender offer to punt returner Britain Covey.

