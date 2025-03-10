Philadelphia Eagles 2025 depth chart

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.

Offense 1 2 3 4 5 QB Jalen Hurts Kenny Pickett Tanner McKee RB Saquon Barley Will Shipley Tyrion Davis-Price Lew Nichols WR A.J. Brown Johnny Wilson Elijah Cooks WR DeVonta Smith Ainias Smith WR Jahan Dotson Danny Gray TE Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra E.J. Jenkins Nick Muse Cameron Latu LT Jordan Mailata Laekin Vakalahi LG Landon Dickerson C Cam Jurgens Brett Toth RG Tyler Steen Trevor Keegan RT Lane Johnson Darian Kinnard





Defense 1 2 3 EDGE Nolan Smith Bryce Huff Ochaun Mathis iDL Jalen Carter Byron Young NT Jordan Davis Thomas Booker iDL Moro Ojomo Gabe Hall EDGE Jalyx Hunt KJ Henry LB Zack Baun Jeremiah Trotter LB Nakobe Dean Dallas Gant CB Quinyon Mitchell Eli Ricks Tariq Castro-Fields S C.J. Gardner Johnson Sydney Brown Lewis Cine S Reed Blankenship Tristin McCollum Andre' Sam CB Kelee Ringo A.J. Woods SCB Cooper DeJean Parry Nickerson





Special teams 1 2 K Jake Elliott P Braden Mann LS KR Will Shipley PR Cooper DeJean Jahan Dotson

Technically, the following free agents are still on the roster until the new league year begins on Wednesday, but for the purpose of showing what the Eagles' roster truly looks like, we'll place their free agents down here.

Free agents: • RB Kenny Gainwell

• WR Britain Covey (RFA)

• WR Parris Campbell

• TE C.J. Uzomah

• OL Mekhi Becton

• OL Fred Johnson

• OL Jack Driscoll

• OL Le'Raven Clark

• EDGE Josh Sweat

• EDGE Brandon Graham

• iDL Milton Williams

• LB Oren Burks

• LB/FB Ben VanSumeren (ERFA)

• CB Isaiah Rodgers

• CB Avonte Maddox

• LS Rick Lovato



Reportedly to be released: • CB Darius Slay

• S James Bradberry

