March 10, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 depth chart

An updated look at the Eagles' depth chart.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Howie Roseman

Howie Roseman

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.

 Offense
QB Jalen Hurts Kenny Pickett Tanner McKee   
RB Saquon Barley Will Shipley Tyrion Davis-Price Lew Nichols  
WR A.J. Brown Johnny Wilson Elijah Cooks   
WR DeVonta Smith  Ainias Smith   
WR Jahan Dotson Danny Gray    
TE Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra E.J. Jenkins Nick Muse Cameron Latu 
LT Jordan Mailata Laekin Vakalahi    
LG Landon Dickerson     
Cam Jurgens Brett Toth    
RG Tyler Steen Trevor Keegan    
RT Lane Johnson Darian Kinnard    


Defense 
EDGE Nolan Smith Bryce Huff Ochaun Mathis 
iDL Jalen Carter Byron Young  
NT Jordan Davis Thomas Booker  
iDL Moro Ojomo Gabe Hall  
EDGE Jalyx Hunt KJ Henry  
LB Zack Baun Jeremiah Trotter  
LB Nakobe Dean Dallas Gant  
CB Quinyon Mitchell Eli Ricks Tariq Castro-Fields 
C.J. Gardner Johnson Sydney Brown Lewis Cine 
Reed Blankenship Tristin McCollum Andre' Sam 
CB Kelee Ringo A.J. Woods  
SCB Cooper DeJean Parry Nickerson  


Special teams 
Jake Elliott  
Braden Mann  
LS   
KR Will Shipley  
PR Cooper DeJean Jahan Dotson 

Technically, the following free agents are still on the roster until the new league year begins on Wednesday, but for the purpose of showing what the Eagles' roster truly looks like, we'll place their free agents down here.

Free agents:

• RB Kenny Gainwell
• WR Britain Covey (RFA)
• WR Parris Campbell
• TE C.J. Uzomah
• OL Mekhi Becton
• OL Fred Johnson
• OL Jack Driscoll
• OL Le'Raven Clark
• EDGE Josh Sweat
• EDGE Brandon Graham
• iDL Milton Williams
• LB Oren Burks
• LB/FB Ben VanSumeren (ERFA)
• CB Isaiah Rodgers
• CB Avonte Maddox
• LS Rick Lovato

Reportedly to be released

• CB Darius Slay
• S James Bradberry

