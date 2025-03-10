Philadelphia Eagles 2025 depth chart

March 10, 2025
As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.
|Offense
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Kenny Pickett
|Tanner McKee
|RB
|Saquon Barley
|Will Shipley
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|Lew Nichols
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Johnny Wilson
|Elijah Cooks
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|Ainias Smith
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Danny Gray
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|Grant Calcaterra
|E.J. Jenkins
|Nick Muse
|Cameron Latu
|LT
|Jordan Mailata
|Laekin Vakalahi
|LG
|Landon Dickerson
|C
|Cam Jurgens
|Brett Toth
|RG
|Tyler Steen
|Trevor Keegan
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Darian Kinnard
|Defense
|1
|2
|3
|EDGE
|Nolan Smith
|Bryce Huff
|Ochaun Mathis
|iDL
|Jalen Carter
|Byron Young
|NT
|Jordan Davis
|Thomas Booker
|iDL
|Moro Ojomo
|Gabe Hall
|EDGE
|Jalyx Hunt
|KJ Henry
|LB
|Zack Baun
|Jeremiah Trotter
|LB
|Nakobe Dean
|Dallas Gant
|CB
|Quinyon Mitchell
|Eli Ricks
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|S
|C.J. Gardner Johnson
|Sydney Brown
|Lewis Cine
|S
|Reed Blankenship
|Tristin McCollum
|Andre' Sam
|CB
|Kelee Ringo
|A.J. Woods
|SCB
|Cooper DeJean
|Parry Nickerson
|Special teams
|1
|2
|K
|Jake Elliott
|P
|Braden Mann
|LS
|KR
|Will Shipley
|PR
|Cooper DeJean
|Jahan Dotson
Technically, the following free agents are still on the roster until the new league year begins on Wednesday, but for the purpose of showing what the Eagles' roster truly looks like, we'll place their free agents down here.
Free agents:
• RB Kenny Gainwell
• WR Britain Covey (RFA)
• WR Parris Campbell
• TE C.J. Uzomah
• OL Mekhi Becton
• OL Fred Johnson
• OL Jack Driscoll
• OL Le'Raven Clark
• EDGE Josh Sweat
• EDGE Brandon Graham
• iDL Milton Williams
• LB Oren Burks
• LB/FB Ben VanSumeren (ERFA)
• CB Isaiah Rodgers
• CB Avonte Maddox
• LS Rick Lovato
Reportedly to be released:
• CB Darius Slay
• S James Bradberry
