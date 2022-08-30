More Sports:

August 30, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 draft picks

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031422HowieRoseman Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far there has been one:

• The Eagles traded their 2023 fifth-round pick and the worse of their two sixth-round picks in 2024 to the Saints for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Round How acquired 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
From Saints 


Here are their 2023 picks, and their 2024 picks.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles future draft picks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment

Just In

Must Read

Politics

President Biden to deliver primetime speech in Philadelphia on Thursday
Biden Philadelphia speech

Sponsored

Penn Live Arts kicks off its 50th anniversary season with a Community Open House, September 16-17
Limited - Penn Live Arts

Women's Health

Generation Z is more prone to high blood pressure during pregnancy, data shows
Millennials Gen Z hypertension

Eagles

Tracker: Cuts around the NFL who could interest the Eagles
083022SamMartin

Music

Taylor Swift surprises fans with new album announcement while accepting Video of the Year award at VMAs
Taylor Swift VMA Midnights

Entertainment

With $3 movie tickets, theater operators hope to lure people back
National Cinema Day $3 tickets

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved