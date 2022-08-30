Philadelphia Eagles 2025 draft picks

August 30, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far there has been one:
• The Eagles traded their 2023 fifth-round pick and the worse of their two sixth-round picks in 2024 to the Saints for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
|Round
|How acquired
|1
|Eagles' own pick
|2
|Eagles' own pick
|3
|Eagles' own pick
|4
|Eagles' own pick
|5
|Eagles' own pick
|6
|Eagles' own pick
|7
|Eagles' own pick
|7
|From Saints
Here are their 2023 picks, and their 2024 picks.
