April 26, 2025

Eagles select Virginia Tech EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland with 209th overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

Powell-Ryland is a speed rusher with a nice repertoire of pass rush moves who knows how to finish at the quarterback.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Antwaun-Powell-Ryland-Virginia-Tech-NFL-Draft-2025.jpg Steve Roberts/Imagn Images

The Eagles took Virginia Tech edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland with their last pick.

With the 209th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Virginia Tech edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland.

Powell-Ryland finished with 16 sacks in 2024, third-most in the nation. He is a speed rusher with a nice repertoire of pass rush moves who knows how to finish at the quarterback. In addition to his 16 sacks in 2024, Powell-Ryland had 9.5 sacks in 2023. Impressive production. Some highlights:

Powell-Ryland is undersized, but with good athleticism: 

Powell-Ryland will join a now-crowded edge rusher group that includes Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojuulari, Bryce Huff, and Josh Uche. There should be some good competition there in training camp.

