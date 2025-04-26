Eagles select Virginia Tech EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland with 209th overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

With the 209th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Virginia Tech edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland.



Powell-Ryland finished with 16 sacks in 2024, third-most in the nation. He is a speed rusher with a nice repertoire of pass rush moves who knows how to finish at the quarterback. In addition to his 16 sacks in 2024, Powell-Ryland had 9.5 sacks in 2023. Impressive production. Some highlights:

Powell-Ryland is undersized, but with good athleticism:

Powell-Ryland will join a now-crowded edge rusher group that includes Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojuulari, Bryce Huff, and Josh Uche. There should be some good competition there in training camp.

