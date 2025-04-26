Eagles select Georgia LB Smael Mondon with 161st overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

With the 161st pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon.



Mondon was a five-star recruit out of high school. He was ranked 21st in the country by 247Sports and 11th by ESPN recruiting. He didn't play much as a freshman in 2021 in Georgia's loaded defense, but he led the 2022 National Champion Bulldogs in tackles with 76. In 2024, he had 57 tackles, 3 sacks, and 3 pass breakups.

He has ideal length to get into passing lanes, as well as impressive quickness and change of direction ability. Some highlights:

Mondon was often used in Georgia's defense as a QB spy, and the Eagles are going to have to deal with Jayden Daniels for the foreseeable future.

Mondon is now the eighth former Georgia Bulldog defender on the Eagles' roster, joining Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo, Azeez Ojulari, and Lewis Cine.

