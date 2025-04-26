More Sports:

April 26, 2025

Eagles select Boston College C Drew Kendall with 168th overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

The Eagles' first offensive addition of the 2025 NFL Draft came late in the fifth round.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Drew-Kendall-BC-Eagles_042625 Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

The Eagles took their first offensive player of the 2025 NFL Draft late in the 5th round Saturday.

With the 168th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Boston College center Drew Kendall.

Kendall started 37 games over his college career, all at center. He has NFL bloodlines, as his father is Pete Kendall, who was a Seahawks first-round pick (21st overall) in the 1996 NFL Draft who played 13 seasons in the NFL.

Kendall has a nice blend of size and athleticism: 

As you'll see in the highlight reel below, Boston College used Kendall's athleticism, putting him on the move to the perimeter and to the second level:

Unless you're counting starting LG Landon Dickerson, the Eagles don't have a true backup center on their roster. Because Kendall is a bigger center at 6'4, 308, it's not a stretch to assume that he can also play guard. I imagine Jeff Stoutland will cross-train him at all three interior offensive line spots so that he can become a versatile backup.

