Eagles select Michigan OT Myles Hinton with 191st overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

With the 191st pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Michigan OT Myles Hinton.



Hinton is the son of seven-time Pro Bowl OT Chris Hinton, a Colts 1983 first-round pick who played for 13 seasons and was named to seven Pro Bowls. Interestingly, earlier in the day, the Eagles added the son of another first-rounder who played 13 NFL seasons, when they drafted center Drew Kendall, whose dad was Pete Kendall.

Hinton has experience playing LT and RT at Michigan, which makes him a candidate to be a swing tackle for the Eagles. He has prototypical size at 6'7, 323 pounds, with 34 1/8" arms. Highlights:

Scouting report via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Hinton comes off the bus with an imposing body type and an impressive bloodline. His mom played basketball at Northwestern and his dad was an All-Pro offensive tackle. Hinton is borderline elite when pulling into space and easily adjusts his body to hit targets on the move. He plays tall and lacks first-contact aggression at the point of attack but can do his job at a decent clip. Hinton can slow a bull rush and mirror inside counters but he too often mistimes his punch and leans or lunges at the top of the rush. His tape might not dazzle, but there aren’t many players with his physical gifts. The allure of unlocking Hinton’s upside will be enticing for teams looking for swing tackle help.

Big and gifted, but hasn't yet lived up to potential? Sounds like a late-round project for Jeff Stoutland.

