April 25, 2025

Eagles select Texas DB Andrew Mukuba with 64th overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

The Eagles brought in some solid competition for Sidney Brown at the safety spot.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Andrew-Mukuba-Eagles-draft_042525 Jerome Miron/Imagn Images

The Eagles will have some serious competition at safety.

With the 64th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas S Andrew Mukuba.

Mukuba is primarily a safety, but he doubles as a slot corner, in a similar mold as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. In his first three seasons at Clemson, Mukuba only had 1 INT and no forced fumbles, but he became more of a playmaker in 2024 (5 INT, 1 FF) after transferring to Texas.

He's a smart, tough, instinctive, and regarded as a good culture player. Highlights:

Mukuba will have a chance to compete for a starting safety job. At a minimum, he gives the Eagles more depth at safety and in the slot, which they need after losing four contributing defensive backs in Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Isaiah Rodgers, and Avonte Maddox this offseason.

Jimmy Kempski
