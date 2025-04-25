Eagles select Texas DB Andrew Mukuba with 64th overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

With the 64th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas S Andrew Mukuba.



Mukuba is primarily a safety, but he doubles as a slot corner, in a similar mold as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. In his first three seasons at Clemson, Mukuba only had 1 INT and no forced fumbles, but he became more of a playmaker in 2024 (5 INT, 1 FF) after transferring to Texas.

He's a smart, tough, instinctive, and regarded as a good culture player. Highlights:

Mukuba will have a chance to compete for a starting safety job. At a minimum, he gives the Eagles more depth at safety and in the slot, which they need after losing four contributing defensive backs in Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Isaiah Rodgers, and Avonte Maddox this offseason.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader